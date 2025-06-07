27,391 Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $84.43 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.86.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.