Naples Global Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

