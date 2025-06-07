Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Up 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.10 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 177.60 ($2.40). 986,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,271,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.20 ($2.19).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 15.50 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Ninety One Group had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 26.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ninety One Group will post 15.1025641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

