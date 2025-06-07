Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 13779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Kenon Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 15.6%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Kenon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

