Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $2,046,120.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total transaction of $1,050,330.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56.

Tesla Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.62.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.