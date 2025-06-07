Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. Asana’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,273,558.76. This represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 922,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,563.01. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

