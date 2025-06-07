Insider Selling: Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Insider Sells $686,433.60 in Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $686,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,645 shares in the company, valued at $36,782,837. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of Root stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $688,161.70.

Root Stock Up 9.0%

ROOT opened at $151.73 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.36 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

