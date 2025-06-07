Maura A. Markus Sells 3,556 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $245.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

