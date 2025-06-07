Insider Selling: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Sells A$592,602.37 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli sold 319,807 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.20), for a total transaction of A$592,602.37 ($384,806.73).

Daniel Agostinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Daniel Agostinelli sold 480,905 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.87 ($1.21), for a total transaction of A$897,849.64 ($583,019.24).

On Thursday, April 24th, Daniel Agostinelli sold 386,389 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.17), for a total transaction of A$694,727.42 ($451,121.70).

On Monday, April 28th, Daniel Agostinelli sold 408,642 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.17), for a total transaction of A$738,007.45 ($479,225.62).

Accent Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

