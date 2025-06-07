Insider Buying: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $630,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at $93,979,941.85. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Robert Robotti bought 10,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $421,400.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Robert Robotti bought 560 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $22,708.00.

On Thursday, March 13th, Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $108.44. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 61,487 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 836,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after buying an additional 124,610 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

