Curat Global LLC Acquires New Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE BCC opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,458.49. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,776.96. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

