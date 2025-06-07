Generali Investments Management Co LLC Increases Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in EQT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

EQT Stock Up 1.9%

EQT stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $57.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

