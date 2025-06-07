Generali Investments Management Co LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Nucor Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.85. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

