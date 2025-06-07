Curat Global LLC Purchases New Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,125,000 after buying an additional 711,043 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,706,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469,184 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.