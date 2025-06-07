Curat Global LLC Takes $101,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after acquiring an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,752,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,596,000 after buying an additional 271,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after buying an additional 3,592,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $112.66 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.