Curat Global LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $2,602,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $4,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after acquiring an additional 381,594 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,125 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $81.88 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

