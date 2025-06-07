650 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Curat Global LLC

Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,492,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 844,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.3%

KMB opened at $133.55 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

