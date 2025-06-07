Curat Global LLC Acquires Shares of 378 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.5%

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.63. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.85.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

