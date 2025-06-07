1,200 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Bought by Curat Global LLC

Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $221,026,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

