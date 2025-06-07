Curat Global LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.1%

Southern stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

