Generali Investments Management Co LLC Has $180,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 31,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 43,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

