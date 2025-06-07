Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 281,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Bennbridge Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at $14,120,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $7,141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Shares of CCU opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCU shares. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

