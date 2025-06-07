Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,548 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,824,000 after buying an additional 379,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WesBanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,022,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,888,000 after buying an additional 82,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 50,704 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

