Beacon Financial Group Has $273,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,378,000 after purchasing an additional 92,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.91 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $114.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.42.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

