Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,079 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after acquiring an additional 860,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $178.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,361,804. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,154 shares of company stock worth $2,525,591. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

