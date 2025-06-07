Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE DOC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

