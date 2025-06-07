Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $416.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

