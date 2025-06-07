Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 1,056,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.47. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

