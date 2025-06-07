Beacon Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of DIVB opened at $49.36 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $807.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

