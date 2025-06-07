The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $259,041,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after acquiring an additional 585,526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 459,203 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 456,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Clorox by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $127.71 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $126.99 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

