Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 84.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,223,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392,805 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,715,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,859,000 after purchasing an additional 204,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,000,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,757 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.