Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

