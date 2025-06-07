Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.