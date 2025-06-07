RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,967,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 1,246.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,603 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AFLG opened at $35.56 on Friday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

