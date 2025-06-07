Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $837.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
