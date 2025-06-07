Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Shares of ONTO opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

