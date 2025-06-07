RFG Advisory LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST opened at $50.35 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

