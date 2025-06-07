REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of REGENXBIO worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in REGENXBIO by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $9.61 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $482.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $89.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

