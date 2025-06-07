Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,666,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 898,167 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 790,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,474,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,732,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 375,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLO. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $2,208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,486,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,925.12. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 184,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,975,102.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 977,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,789.90. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

