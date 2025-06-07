Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,312,000 after buying an additional 2,105,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,234,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,693,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after buying an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,999,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $93.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

