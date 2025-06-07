T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

