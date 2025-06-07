Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at UBS Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

Get Ciena alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Ciena has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $404,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,680 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,987.20. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,283,645.60. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $3,431,319. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $56,997,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.