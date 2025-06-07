FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE FLNG opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, research analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 157.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

