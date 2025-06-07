Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 2.2%

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

