Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Up 30.8% – Should You Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 30.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 109,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
