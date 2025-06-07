Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $255.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.53. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $129.02 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $296,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,749,091.86. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,318.10. The trade was a 13.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,104 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

