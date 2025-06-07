Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 50% – Time to Sell?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 50% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 209,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 344,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.
About Silver Spruce Resources
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
