Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of KW stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $906.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -45.71%.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,049,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,194,928.12. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

