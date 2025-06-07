IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRS opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.46.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $4,209,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 865,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

