IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
IRS opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.46.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
