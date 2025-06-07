Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $18,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,767.41. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. The trade was a 22.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.84 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

